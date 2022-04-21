WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading 1.1% Higher

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $65.12. 25,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 53,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,718,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

