Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $222,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

NYSE GD opened at $247.69 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

