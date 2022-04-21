Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $221,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hershey by 143.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after buying an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Hershey by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.27. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $157.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

