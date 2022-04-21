Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

HOG opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

