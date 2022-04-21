Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.52 or 0.07383763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.45 or 0.99793184 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.