WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will announce $476.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.10 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $425.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.