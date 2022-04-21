Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.92.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

