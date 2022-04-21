Whiteheart Price Reaches $234.51 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $41,022.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $234.51 or 0.00550295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07377672 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.30 or 0.99923558 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035290 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

