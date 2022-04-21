White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,074.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,069.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,055.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

