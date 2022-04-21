Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

