Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.65 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

