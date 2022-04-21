Wells Fargo & Company Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $145.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $125.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.11. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.