Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $60.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,711,000. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 508,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.