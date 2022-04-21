Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $390.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.43.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $372.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.13. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 174.68 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.