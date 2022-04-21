Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $496.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $496.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $453.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.