WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.140-$5.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.28 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

WDFC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.24. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,571. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

