Waves Enterprise Price Up 4.3% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $600,120.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.07345708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.64 or 0.99981991 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

