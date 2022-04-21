Warp Finance Trading Down 32.7% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $298,821.19 and $76,774.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $63.93 or 0.00150892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

