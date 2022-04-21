Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Cap Achieves $3.54 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $1.16 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.53 or 0.07379470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,473.60 or 1.00130866 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036372 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

