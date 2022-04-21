Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $34.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $135.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.14 billion to $136.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 132,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,033. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

