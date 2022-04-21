VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $941.95

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 941.95 ($12.26) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.45). VP shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.58), with a volume of 8,753 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.04) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get VP alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £351.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 886.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 940.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.