VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:VNRX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

