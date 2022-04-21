VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,032. VMware has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $167.90. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in VMware by 45.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,326 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,786,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $36,438,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

