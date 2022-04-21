Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 4,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

