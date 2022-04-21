Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 5,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a P/E ratio of 241.85 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

