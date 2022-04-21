Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 5,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.
The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a P/E ratio of 241.85 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
