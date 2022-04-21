Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vistra were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $175,101,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after buying an additional 327,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after buying an additional 280,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

