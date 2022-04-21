Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Snap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,085,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Snap by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,788,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

