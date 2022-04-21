Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.02. 2,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,710,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,473. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

