Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to report $165.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the highest is $183.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $96.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $747.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $909.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $730.67 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $968.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

VNOM traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.04. 3,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,246. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,793 shares of company stock worth $24,520,654 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

