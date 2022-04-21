VIMworld (VEED) 1-Day Volume Hits $31,685.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $31,685.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

