Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$126,420.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 8,600 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,158,930.20.
CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
