Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$126,420.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 8,600 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,158,930.20.

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

