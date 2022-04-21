Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.99

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 6073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

VERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

