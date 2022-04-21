VerusCoin Price Down 6.4% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002456 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $69.80 million and $36,107.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,933,489 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars.

