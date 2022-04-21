Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 10.4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.98. 235,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,646,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The stock has a market cap of $984.62 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

