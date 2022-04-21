Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 10.4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.98. 235,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,646,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
A number of research firms have commented on VERU. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
The stock has a market cap of $984.62 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
