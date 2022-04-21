Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.90. 2,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 865,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

