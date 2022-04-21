Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.11

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 3828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 52,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,538 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 885,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,513,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

