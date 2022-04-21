Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -794.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.