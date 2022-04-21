Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $13.96

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $14.40. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 496 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.