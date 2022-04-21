Veil Market Cap Reaches $827,617.84 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Veil has a total market cap of $827,617.84 and approximately $82.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,414.50 or 0.99990828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00253569 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00346100 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00142318 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00084647 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.