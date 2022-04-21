Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

