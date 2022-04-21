Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.99

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 93794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.