Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.99

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 93794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
