Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.11. 264,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

