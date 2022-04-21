Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $216.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

