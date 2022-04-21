Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $73,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $155.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.05 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.76.

