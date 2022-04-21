VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $61,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

