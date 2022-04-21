Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.000-$13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $20.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,143. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.87. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

