Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Up 5.1%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.79. 4,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. On average, research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

