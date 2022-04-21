USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2,333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,909.1%.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 2.01. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.14.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

