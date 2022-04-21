US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,136. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.