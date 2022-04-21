US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Up 4.1%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.22. 14,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,026,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

